Gardaí renew appeal for information after man (30s) dies in Newbridge stabbing

A MAN HAS died in hospital after being stabbed in Newbridge, Co Kildare on Wednesday.

The man (30s) was attacked at 7:30pm on Wednesday night, and was brought to St James’ Hospital where he has since passed away.

A man (30s) was arrested on Wednesday in relation to the incident and has been since been charged. He made an appearance before the courts on Thursday.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this event to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to those who may have camera footage of the incident from the Main Street/Thomas Street areas of Newbridge at 7:30 on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Comments have been turned off for legal reasons