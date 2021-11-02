#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (40s) dies in road accident in Dublin

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm yesterday evening at Sallymount Avenue in Ranelagh.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 8:46 AM
37 minutes ago 5,777 Views 3 Comments
File photo of a Garda car and officer.
Image: Shutterstock
File photo of a Garda car and officer.
File photo of a Garda car and officer.
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Dublin. 

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm yesterday evening at Sallymount Avenue in Ranelagh, Dublin 6. 

The man was seriously injured when the motorised bicycle he was travelling on struck a pole. He was taken to St. Vincent’s University Hospital in a critical condition, but later died from his injuries. 

The road was closed last night while a forensic examination was carried out, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. 

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the roads from the Baggot Street area to the Sandymount Avenue area between 7:45pm and 8:30pm and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) to make it available. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Jane Moore
