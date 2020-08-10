One man arrested after man in 50s dies in Tallaght overnight

A MAN IN his late 50s has died following what gardaí described in a statement as an “incident” in Tallaght, Co Dublin in this early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred in the Tymon Road North area at approximately midnight, gardaí said.

The man was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

A man in his early 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident. He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

Any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.