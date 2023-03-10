Man dies after being found with serious injuries following assault in Co Kildare

A MAN HAS died after being found with serious injuries following an assault in Co Kildare on Wednesday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries at around 10.30am on Wednesday outside a residence in the Piercetown area of Newbridge.

He was taken to Naas General Hospital where his condition was described as critical yesterday.

He has since died in hospital, gardaí said.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested as part of this investigation. He remains detained at Newbridge Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

An incident room has been established at Newbridger Garda Station and investigation is continuing under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí with the investigation is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 0180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.