Man dies following shooting in Newry

PSNI officers at the scene of a fatal shooting in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry on Thursday evening in which a man died.

A MAN HAS died following a shooting incident in Newry this evening.

Police are currently at the scene of the incident in the Ardcarn Park area.

The man was pronounced dead the scene.

The PSNI said Ardcarn Park was closed to motorists and pedestrians.

A spokesperson said that a further update will be provided in due course.