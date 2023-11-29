Man (20s) dies following single-vehicle collision in Co Cork

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Cork this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision, which happened at around 6.45am at Gortnalahee near Carrignavar, Co Cork.

The man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road at Gortnalahee remains closed and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will be conducted. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the Gortnalahee area between 6.35am and 6.55am are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.