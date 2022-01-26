Driver (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Meath

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Meath last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred shortly after 10.30pm on the L5068, just off the N2 at Knockcommon in Slane.

The man, who was the driver of the vehicle, received treatment at the scene from paramedics but was later pronounced deceased.

His body was later removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. There were no other people in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

The road remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users with video footage, including dash-cam footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station 046 9036100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.