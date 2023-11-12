Man (20s) dies after being struck by a car in Dublin overnight

A MAN HAS died after he was struck by a car in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of collision, which occurred at around 12.20am on the Naas Road in the Red Cow area of Dublin.

The man, who was aged in his 20s, was getting out of a car when he was struck by a second car and fatally injured.

His body has been removed to Dublin City Mortuary.

The driver of the first car, a man in his 20s, and a male passenger from the second car, also aged in his 20s, were taken to Tallaght and St James hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was preserved and Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out an examination.

A man aged in his 20s has been arrested. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in South Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Naas Road or in the Red Cow area between midnight and 12.45am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.