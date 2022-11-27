Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 9°C Sunday 27 November 2022
Man (40s) dies after being struck by car in Co Galway in early hours

24 minutes ago 2,284 Views 0 Comments
N83 at Caheravoley, Cummer, Co Galway
Image: Google Street View

A MAN HAS died after being struck by a car in Co Galway in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 12:30am, gardaí were alerted after a pedestrian was struck by a car on the N83 at Caheravoley, Cummer near Tuam.

The pedestrian, a man in his mid-40s, was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway (UHG) where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, did not require hospital treatment.

The road at the crash site is closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are currently in place on the N83 between Corofin Cross and Corrandrum National School. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations ongoing.

