Tuesday 13 October 2020
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal tractor crash in Kilkenny

A man died after his tractor overturned last week.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 6:46 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the death of a man whose tractor overturned last week in Kilkenny.  

The single vehicle crash took place at around 3.45pm on Monday 5 October in Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on the main road in the area. 

The man driving the tractor was removed to St Lukes’ Hospital in a serious condition. He has since sadly died. 

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for any witnesses to this collision, or for road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area last Monday between 3.15pm and 4pm, to get in touch. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. 

