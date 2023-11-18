Advertisement

Saturday 18 November 2023
Man dies and two hospitalised following single-vehicle collision in Co Down

The collision occurred shortly after 12.30am.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS died and two people have been injured after a single-vehicle collision in Co Down. 

The collision occurred on the Circular Road in Katesbridge, Co Down shortly after 12.30am today.

One passenger died and the driver and another passenger in the car were taken to hospital for treatment.  

Sergeant Miller-Devlin of the Collision Investigation Unit of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Officers provided first aid alongside colleagues from other emergency services but sadly the man, a front seat passenger in a grey Volkswagen Golf, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The road was closed as enquiries were conducted at the scene but it has since reopened. 

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision.

“We would particularly ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 12.00am and 12.30am to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and make contact with us by calling 101. The reference number to quote is 34 of 18/11/23.”

Reports can also be submitted online

Jane Moore
