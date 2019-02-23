Man (39) dies after car collides with pickup truck in Co Westmeath

The N55 at Tubberclair near Glasson

A 39-YEAR-OLD man has died after the car he was driving collided with a pickup truck in Co Westmeath.

The collision happened at around 5.30pm yesterday evening on the N55 at Tubberclair near Glasson.

The man was seriously injured in the collision.

He was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 20s, and a passenger, a male in his late teens, sustained minor injuries. They did not require hospital treatment.

The crash sites and vehicles were examined by garda forensic collision investigators. The road has since reopened to traffic.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6498550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.