Tuesday 20 June 2023
# Castletown
Man (30s) dies following workplace accident in Co Meath
The incident happened in the Castletown area shortly after 12.30pm.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS died following a workplace accident in Co Meath this afternoon. 

The incident happened in the Castletown area shortly after 12.30pm. 

Gardaí confirmed they responded to reports of the incident. 

A man aged in his 30s suffered fatal injuries in the accident. 

The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified. 

