Man (30s) dies following workplace accident in Co Meath

A MAN HAS died following a workplace accident in Co Meath this afternoon.
The incident happened in the Castletown area shortly after 12.30pm.
Gardaí confirmed they responded to reports of the incident.
A man aged in his 30s suffered fatal injuries in the accident.
The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified.
