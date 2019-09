A MAN IN his 60s has died following a workplace accident in Dublin 4 this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 1.15pm.

It’s understood the man fell from a height while carrying out contracted work at a building.

The local coroner has been notified.

The body of the deceased has since been removed to Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The Health and Safety Authority has also been notified.

Enquiries are ongoing.