Man (70s) dies in workplace accident in Roscommon

A MAN IN his 70s has died in a workplace accident in Co Roscommon this afternoon.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the incident at around 10.15am this morning, which occurred in the Tibohine area of Co Roscommon.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The body of the man has since been removed to Roscommon University Hospital, where a post-mortem is set to be carried out at a later date.
In a statement, Gardaí said that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been informed and will be conducting their own investigation.
