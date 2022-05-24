#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 24 May 2022
Man (50s) dies in workplace accident involving steam roller in Co Monaghan

The incident occurred at around 9.45am yesterday morning.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 24 May 2022, 9:56 AM
File photo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN HAS died in a workplace accident involving a steam roller in Co Monaghan yesterday.

At around 9.45am yesterday morning, gardaí were alerted to the incident in Shankill in Smithboro, Co Monaghan.

A man in his 50s, the driver of the steam roller, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of the man has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda, where a post-mortem will take place.

The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators. It has since been completed.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

