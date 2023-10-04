Man dies after falling from height at workplace in Co Westmeath

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS died following a workplace incident at a garage in Co Weathmeath.
The incident happened on the Old Dublin Road in Mullingar this morning.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said the man, aged in his 30s, fell from a height at the premises.
He was pronounced dead and his body has been taken from the scene, gardaí said.
The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place at a later time.
The HSA said it has launched an investigation into the incident.
