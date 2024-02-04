Man (60s) seriously injured after being struck by car dies in hospital

A MAN WHO was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Cork on Thursday has died from his injuries.

The incident happened at around 6.20pm at Upper Cork Hill in Youghal on Thursday evening.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Advertisement

Gardaí said he has since passed away at Cork University Hospital. The local coroner has been notified of the death, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

No one else was reported injured in the incident. The road was closed following the incident but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Youghal Garda Station on 024 92200 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.