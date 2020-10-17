#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 17 October 2020
Man due before Belfast court following series of attacks on women

He is due to appear before Belfast magistrates today.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 9:05 AM
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning in Belfast following a series of attacks on women earlier this week. 

The 38-year-old has been charged with offences including five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one of possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear before Belfast magistrates today. 

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. 

