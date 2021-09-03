Man due in court in connection with fatal shooting of teenager Conor O'Brien

A MAN IN his 50s is set to appear in court this morning in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Conor O’Brien in Enfield, Co Meath.

The man was arrested in Carlow on Tuesday night for possession of a handgun and was questioned in recent days, before being charged.

He is due to appear before Carlow District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Conor O’Brien, who is originally from Gorey, Co Wexford, was found with a gunshot wound at the back of a house on the Trim Road in Enfield last Friday morning.

He had been living in Enfield for a number of months in a self-contained apartment at the rear of the main residence, owned by a relative.

A number of people in the area heard a single ‘bang’ on the evening Conor was killed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.