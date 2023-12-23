Advertisement
File photo Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Man due in court after cash in transit robbery in Dublin

The incident happened yesterday morning at 6.15am in Cornmarket, Dublin 8.
A MAN IS due to appear before court charged in connection with an alleged cash in transit robbery in Dublin. 

A garda spokesperson said a man, armed with a hammer, approached security employees at a cash machine in Cornmarket demanding the contents of the cash box which was being transported.

“The man then took the cash box and fled the scene. Gardaí subsequently located the man and arrested him nearby and all the cash was recovered,” the spokesperson said. 

The man (30s) was detained at a garda station in Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

No one was reported injured in the incident. 

Gardaí have confirmed this morning that the arrested man 

The man arrested in connection with this incident has been charged. He is due to be brought before a sitting of Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

