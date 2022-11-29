Man (30s) due in court in connection with human trafficking investigation

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IS due in court this morning in connection with a human trafficking investigation.
Gardaí carried out a search and arrest operation in Co Galway yesterday as part of continuing investigations into human trafficking and related criminal activity.
During the course of the operation, a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested.
He was detained at Mullingar Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996.
The man has now been charged and is due to appear before Longford District Court at 10.30am today.
Comments are closed as a person has been charged.
