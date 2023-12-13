Man due in court following death of man at house in Tallaght on Monday night

A MAN IS due to appear in court this afternoon following the death of a man in Tallaght, Dublin on Monday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 9pm on Monday evening to an incident in a house in the Castle Park area of Tallaght.

A man, aged in his 40s, was treated by emergency services at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem was carried out yesterday by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan. Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

One man was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Dublin.

He is due to be brought before a sitting of Dublin District Court this afternoon.

A second man was arrested yesterday as part of the investigation. He was also detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda in Dublin.

He has now been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.