Man due in court following death of man at house in Tallaght on Monday night

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN IS due to appear in court this afternoon following the death of a man in Tallaght, Dublin on Monday.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 9pm on Monday evening to an incident in a house in the Castle Park area of Tallaght.
A man, aged in his 40s, was treated by emergency services at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.
A post-mortem was carried out yesterday by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan. Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational reasons.
One man was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Dublin.
He is due to be brought before a sitting of Dublin District Court this afternoon.
A second man was arrested yesterday as part of the investigation. He was also detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda in Dublin.
He has now been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site