Niall Carson/PA Images
Man due in court following death of man at house in Tallaght on Monday night

A second man who was arrested has been released without charge.
20 minutes ago

A MAN IS due to appear in court this afternoon following the death of a man in Tallaght, Dublin on Monday. 

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 9pm on Monday evening to an incident in a house in the Castle Park area of Tallaght. 

A man, aged in his 40s, was treated by emergency services at the scene, but was later pronounced dead. 

A post-mortem was carried out yesterday by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan. Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

One man was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Dublin. 

He is due to be brought before a sitting of Dublin District Court this afternoon. 

A second man was arrested yesterday as part of the investigation. He was also detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda in Dublin. 

He has now been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

