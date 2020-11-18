Man (30s) due in court over with fatal assault of another man (20s) at house in Co Mayo

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with a fatal assault at a house in Co Mayo.

Gardaí attended the scene of the suspected fatal assault in the Swinford area shortly after 11pm on Monday where a man in his 20s was pronounced dead.

His body was removed from the scene this morning to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

A man in his 30s was arrested and detained at Castlebar Garda Station.

He has now been charged in connection with the assault and is due to appear before Castlebar District Court this morning at 10.30am.

