Man due in court in relation to corruption probe of Dublin Garda unit

A MAN IS due in court this morning after being charged in relation to an ongoing anti-corruption investigation into a Garda unit based in Dublin.

Four gardaí have been arrested as part of the investigation and this will be the third court appearance stemming from it.

Advertisement

This man, however, is a civilian, according to a statement by a Garda spokesperson.

He will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin later this morning.

“As this is an ongoing criminal investigation An Garda Síochána is making no further comment,” the spokesperson said.