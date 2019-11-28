This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 28 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20s) charged in relation to armed robbery at takeaway to appear before court this morning

A man was arrested following a robbery shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 9:31 AM
46 minutes ago 1,623 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4909571
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

A MAN IN his 20s, charged in relation to an armed robbery at a takeaway on Tuesday night is due to appear before court in Cork this morning

The incident happened shortly before midnight when gardaí at Anglesea Street garda station first received reports of a robbery. 

Gardaí say a man entered the takeaway, armed with what is believed to be a knife, and threatened staff. He left the scene empty-handed and no staff member of staff was injured. 

Following a search of the area, a man was arrested on Tower Street and the knife believed to have been used in the incident was seized. 

He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

He is due to appear before Cork District Court at 10.30am this morning. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie