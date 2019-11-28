Man (20s) charged in relation to armed robbery at takeaway to appear before court this morning

A MAN IN his 20s, charged in relation to an armed robbery at a takeaway on Tuesday night is due to appear before court in Cork this morning

The incident happened shortly before midnight when gardaí at Anglesea Street garda station first received reports of a robbery.

Gardaí say a man entered the takeaway, armed with what is believed to be a knife, and threatened staff. He left the scene empty-handed and no staff member of staff was injured.

Following a search of the area, a man was arrested on Tower Street and the knife believed to have been used in the incident was seized.

He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is due to appear before Cork District Court at 10.30am this morning.