Man due in court after taxi driver hospitalised after being assaulted in Dublin

A MAN IS due to appear before court this morning charged over an armed robbery incident in Dublin city centre yesterday.

At around 2.45am, a taxi driver, a man aged in his late 30s, was waiting on a pickup outside student accommodation when another man armed with a gun, pointed it at the driver and demanded money.

The incident happened in the Mill Street area of Dublin 8.

The armed man then assaulted the taxi driver by striking him in the face and body. The suspect managed to take a number of items of property and fled the scene.

He fled the scene as gardaí arrived. A short foot pursuit ensued and he was arrested. All property was recovered, along with the gun.

The taxi driver was taken to St James’ Hospital to be treated for his injuries which were non-life threatening.

The male suspect, a man aged in his late 20s, was taken to Kevin Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Gardaí have now charged the man arrested in connection with the robbery. He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.