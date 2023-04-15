UK killer escapes from 'secure' hospital in London for second time

A KILLER HAS absconded while on escorted leave from a secure hospital in west London.

Mosa Jamal Abid stabbed his cousin, Moamen Settar, to death in 2016 and was sentenced under the Mental Health Act two years later after pleading guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The 26-year-old “can be violent” and should not be approached by the public if seen, the Metropolitan Police told the English public.

Abid also absconded in October 2019 from Homerton Hospital in Hackney, east London, the force added.

This time, he was on escorted leave in a newsagents when he ran off at about 3pm on Monday 10 April.

He is believed to have fled eastbound.

In a statement released via the Met Police, Abid’s family appealed directly to him, saying: “Mosa – if you are reading this then please do the right thing and return to hospital so you can get the care and support you need.

“Every day that goes by and we don’t know you are safe and well is heartbreaking to us.”

Officers searched the area but Abid could not be found.

CCTV enquiries are ongoing and searches of the local area continue.

Police said he requires medication for an ongoing health condition and might attend a hospital for help or approach local mosques during the Iftar period for food and drink.

Detective Inspector Alistair Stillgoe, from the local policing team in west London, said: “I understand that the longer Mosa remains missing, the more concern will grow amongst the public.

“I want to reassure people that we are utilising all our available resources, including deploying specialist officers, to help to locate him.

“We have had calls from members of the public and these have been followed up; some of these sightings have centred on the Hanwell area.

“Mosa may be sleeping rough in the area so I would ask people to keep an eye out and if they see someone fitting Mosa’s description, not to approach him, but to call us immediately.”