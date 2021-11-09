Man who escaped from Cavan prison caught by gardaí

The man escaped from Loughan House on 4 October.

GARDAÍ HAVE LOCATED and arrested a man who escaped from a low-security prison in Co Cavan last month.

Officers attempted to stop the man on a bicycle in the Citywest area of Dublin this afternoon.

When he failed to stop, a managed containment operation was launched with the help of the Air Support Unit and the Armed Support Unit.

The man was arrested a short time later in the Castleknock area. No one suffered any injuries during the operation.

The man was initially taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station. He has since been transferred back into the custody of the Irish Prison Service.

The prisoner absconded from Loughan House open prison on 4 October. It’s understood he is incarcerated on weapons and drug-related charges.