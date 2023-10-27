PSNI searching for escaped man who was jailed for robbery and kidnapping charges

THE PSNI ARE searching for a man who was serving a six year sentence for charges including robbery, kidnapping and possession of an offensive weapon to cause an indictable offence escaped from police custody.

Sean Tate, 47, was in the custody of PSNI officers at a property in the Antrim Road areas of North Belfast today.

Tate, described as wearing grey and blue trainers with a fluorescent swoosh, navy blue jeans and a black polo shirt “made along” the Salisbury Avenue area before 11:40 am.

Police are appealing to anyone who has seen Sean Tate, or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him but to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 656 27/10/23.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”