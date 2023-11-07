Advertisement

Tuesday 7 November 2023
Alamy The man will appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court tomorrow.
Man in 70s wanted for child sex offences extradited from Poland to Northern Ireland

The man was arrested on 29 August and detained in Poland until today.
1 hour ago

A MAN WANTED by Police in Northern Ireland to stand trial for sexual offences against a child has been extradited from Poland.

The man, in his 70s, was arrested on 29 August this year after an extradition warrant was issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

He was detained in Poland until local authorities ordered his extradition today, where he has since been returned to Northern Ireland.

The man is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Sergeant Davey of the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said this particular case serves as an example of the force’s “continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners” to track down wanted people.

“We will continue to work with our partners and use all the tools available to return wanted persons,” Sergeant Davey said.

Muiris O'Cearbhaill
