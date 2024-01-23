Advertisement
PSNI extradites man from US over 12 counts of indecent assaults that occurred in 1970s

The man is due to appear in court in Derry later today.
THE PSNI HAS extradited a 67-year-old man from the United States of America where he had been arrested on an international warrant for 12 indecent assault offences that happened in the 1970s. 

The man is due to appear before the Londonderry Magistrates Court later today. 

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Our message is clear that we actively pursue wanted persons outside Northern Ireland to account for their actions in this jurisdiction”. 

He said that the PSNI will continue to work with international law enforcement partners to bring offenders before the courts. 

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information emerges.

