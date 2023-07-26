Advertisement

Niall Carson/PA Images
# Extradition
Man extradited from NI to Germany to serve sentence for sexual offences against children
He was arrested by PSNI officers in the south Belfast area on 10 November 2022.
2.1k
0
50 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been extradited from Northern Ireland to Germany where he is sought to serve an eight-year prison sentence for serious sexual offences against children. 

The fugitive, aged in his 30s, was located by PSNI officers in the south Belfast area on 10 November 2022 where he was arrested on an international warrant. 

He appeared before Belfast Extradition Court the same day and was taken to a local prison. 

He has today been returned to Germany where he will begin his sentence. 

“This demonstrates our continued determination and commitment to work with international law enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice,” Sergeant Davey from the PSNI’s international policing unit said. 

“Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their crimes,” Sergeant Davey said. 

“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims and ensure that they are returned to be held to account.”

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
