Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 24°C Friday 12 August 2022
Advertisement

Man facing trial for robbing Ukrainian girl in Dublin

Leonard Bucuresteanu was charged with robbing the young girl of a phone valued at €100 in Castleknock.

By Tom Tuite Friday 12 Aug 2022, 1:20 PM
34 minutes ago 4,242 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5839490
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been remanded in custody on “serious allegations” of robbery of a Ukrainian girl in Dublin.

Leonard Bucuresteanu, of no fixed address in Dublin, was charged with robbing the young girl of a phone valued at €100 in Castleknock on 28 February.

The offence is contrary to section 14 of the Theft and Fraud Act. He appeared at Dublin District Court.

Garda Ian McElroy told Judge Coal Gibbons that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment in the circuit court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Mr Bucuresteany, a Romanian national, who listened to the proceedings with the help of an interpreter, has not yet indicated a plea.

He did not seek bail and was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next week.

The State must complete and serve a book of evidence before he can be sent forward for trial.

Defence solicitor Kate McGhee told the court her client faced “serious allegations”, and the complainant was a juvenile girl from Ukraine. She added that he may apply for bail when the case resumes.

Legal aid was granted.

No evidence about the incident, and the girl, who cannot be identified because she is a minor, did not have to attend the brief hearing.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie