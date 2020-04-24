This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who failed to show up for court 3 years ago arrested last week as he travelled during Covid-19 restrictions

Martin Stokes failed to appear for a sentence hearing in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on 3 June 2016.

By Declan Brennan Friday 24 Apr 2020, 6:00 AM
23 minutes ago 1,312 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5082700
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

A DUBLIN MAN who failed to show up for a court appearance three years ago to face tax fraud charges was arrested last week as he was travelling around during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Martin Stokes of Woodford Heights, Clondalkin pleaded guilty in April 2016 to charges under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act relating to tax registration. The offences took place on dates in 2006, 2008 and 2011.

Stokes failed to appear for a sentence hearing in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on 3 June 2016.

The case was adjourned for a week when his lawyers told the court he is an employed father of three but Stokes failed to show in court a week later and the judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

This warrant was executed on Monday last week. Judge Melanie Greally refused bail and remanded him into custody for sentence yesterday.

Keith Spencer BL, defending, told the court that his client could not be brought to court because he is being held in quarantine for 14 days.

He said this is a precautionary measure being put in place by the Prison Service and all new prisoners are quarantined for 14 days upon committal to the prison service, before being released to the general prisoner population.

Spencer said that since his client’s committal he had booked a video-link meeting but that the prisoner wasn’t brought to the meeting.

He told Judge Martin Nolan that the prisoner would be quarantined for another four days.

Judge Nolan adjourned the case to 30 April next and ordered that he be brought to court on that date for sentence.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie