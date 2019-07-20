This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man due in court over fatal stabbing of 45 year-old man in north Dublin

The incident happened at around 4am on Friday morning.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 4:22 PM
Gardai around the area of the scene where a man was stabbed to death on Friday morning
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been charged over the fatal stabbing of another 45 year-old man in Dublin in the early hours of Friday morning. 

The incident happened at Clinchs Courtin the North Strand area of the city at around 4am yesterday.

The deceased sustained serious injuries and was removed to the Mater Hospital, where he passed away.

A suspect was arrested later yesterday morning in relation to the incident, before being charged over the stabbing today.

He is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 4.30pm.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

Stephen McDermott
