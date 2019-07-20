Man due in court over fatal stabbing of 45 year-old man in north Dublin

Gardai around the area of the scene where a man was stabbed to death on Friday morning

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been charged over the fatal stabbing of another 45 year-old man in Dublin in the early hours of Friday morning.

The incident happened at Clinchs Courtin the North Strand area of the city at around 4am yesterday.

The deceased sustained serious injuries and was removed to the Mater Hospital, where he passed away.

A suspect was arrested later yesterday morning in relation to the incident, before being charged over the stabbing today.

He is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 4.30pm.

