Garda Investigation

Body of man (80s) found at residence in Castlemaine, Gardaí investigating 'all circumstances'

17 minutes ago

GARDAÍ IN TRALEE are investigating “all of the circumstances” around the discovery of the body of a man in his 80s, which was found at a residence in Castlemaine, Co Kerry earlier today. 

Gardaí were called to the scene where they discovered the man’s body, and pronounced him dead. His body has since been moved to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry.

Gardaí said that the results of a post-mortem examination will help to determine the course the investigation will take place. 

The scene at the residence is being preserved for technical examination. 

Both the state pathologist and the local coroner have been notified.

Updates to follow…

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
