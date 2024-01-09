Man believed to have been sleeping rough found dead on Dublin city street in early hours

THE BODY OF a man who is believed to have been homeless was discovered in the early hours of this morning by Gardaí on St Andrew’s Street in Dublin 2.

A garda spokesperson said the scene has been preserved, and investigations are ongoing.

Representatives from local homelessness supports groups have said that the young man was believed to have been homeless, and sleeping rough in the recent very cold weather.

Padraig Drummond, the CEO of the Streetlink Homeless Support organisation has stressed the need for additional supports to be made available to rough sleepers during this current cold snap.

Speaking of the man who passed away, Drummond added, “may they rest in eternal peace”.

Drummond told The Journal that his group of ten volunteers have been doing patrols in areas where rough sleepers have been congregating to provide supports and check on people’s welfare during the cold weather.

“The issue here is the need for people from services to be out checking on people more frequently in the later hours in this weather. There are emergency accommodation beds on offer for people, but the majority of people we are helping have extreme addiction issues, and are using opiates.

“They are at risk of using and nodding out – they potentially would not feel hypothermia setting in. That’s why it’s important to have people on the ground to identify those at risk,” Drummond said.

Advertisement

Dublin city council has offered its sympathies to the family and friends of the person who “tragically passed away this morning.”

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive has been in touch with Gardaí and is awaiting more details on the person’s identity, before it can confirm the circumstances of their death.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) has a cold weather strategy in place for the winter months, which involves 40 extra emergency accommodation beds being made available.

The service also provides enhanced engagement with long-term entrenched rough sleepers who are at risk during the cold weather.

Its Street Outreach service provides support from 7am-1am Monday to Friday and 9am to 1am on the weekend.

In its strategy document, the DRHE says that it works alongside “the Dublin Simon Outreach Team, Housing First, the HSE and An Garda Siochana… with the goal of improving outcomes for people who may be sleeping rough”.

The DRHE also has an extreme weather emergency protocol. Its implementation is determined by whether or not Met Éireann has issued a Yellow, Orange or Red weather warning.

This protocol sees contingency plans activated during a range of weather events including wind, rain, snow, and low temperatures.

When this protocol is implemented, the DRHE deploys a range of measures including increasing emergency accommodation capacity, increasing support services staffing and hours of operation for its housing first intake team, and adding shelters in centers specifically targeted at people sleeping rough.