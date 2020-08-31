This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Criminal investigation continuing after man (20s) found dead outside Kerry hotel

The man was found outside a hotel on the Muckross Road, Killarney on Saturday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 31 Aug 2020, 10:51 AM
1 hour ago 9,437 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5191111
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION is continuing into the unexplained death of a man found outside a hotel in Kerry on Saturday. 

The incident occurred at around 11.40pm when the man in his 20s was discovered unconscious on the Muckross Road, Killarney. He was pronounced dead a short while later.

A post-mortem examination has since been completed, the results of which will not be released for operational purposes. 

Gardaí in Killarney are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to this matter to come forward. 

They are also appealing for any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam footage) who were travelling in the Muckross Road area between 11pm and 11.45pm on Saturday to make the footage available to gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (3)

