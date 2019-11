Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan where the car was discovered.

A MAN’S BODY has been found in a burning car in Lucan this evening.

The male was found in the Mount Andrew Rise area in west county Dublin.

Gardaí have confirmed the male was discovered after the burning car was extinguished by emergency services.

The scene has been sealed off for examination. Gardaí have said no further information is available at this time.