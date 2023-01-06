Investigation underway into death of man in unexplained circumstances in Mallow, Co Cork

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a man in unexplained circumstances after his body was discovered at the foot of a stairwell in an apartment in Mallow, Co Cork, shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived at the apartment after they were alerted. The man, in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital.

The scene is currently preserved and a post-mortem examination will be carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist in the morning.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the the course of the Gardaí investigation.