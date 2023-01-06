Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 6 January 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Niall Carson
# mallow
Investigation underway into death of man in unexplained circumstances in Mallow, Co Cork
The body of a man in his 50s was discovered at the foot of a stairwell in an apartment in Mallow.
1.3k
0
54 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a man in unexplained circumstances after his body was discovered at the foot of a stairwell in an apartment in Mallow, Co Cork, shortly after 7pm on Thursday. 

Gardaí and emergency services arrived at the apartment after they were alerted. The man, in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital. 

The scene is currently preserved and a post-mortem examination will be carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist in the morning. 

The results of the post-mortem will determine the the course of the Gardaí investigation. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS