Man found guilty of sexual assault of 14-year-old girl at a bus stop in Dublin

A MAN HAS been convicted of sexual assault for groping a teenage girl as she stood at a bus stop in Dublin.

Anatol Botnari, 24, of Sorrell Heath, Clonsilla, Dublin, denied the charge and claimed he “bumped” into the 14-year-old girl in the city’s north side on 4 February, 2022.

However, following a non-jury trial at Dublin District Court, Judge Monika Leech found him guilty today.

She adjourned sentencing the traffic maintenance worker from Moldova so that a victim impact statement could be prepared.

She also asked for a probation report on Botnari to be furnished to the court when the case resumes in May.

Garda Conor Garland told the court the incident happened between 9 pm and 9:20 pm on the date in question.

It was alleged, “while standing at a bus stop, he put his arm around the waist of a 14-year-old girl and touched her on the vagina over her clothing”.

Advertisement

He was arrested, and a file was sent to the DPP.

Garda Garland agreed with defence solicitor Mark O’Sullivan that the accused had no prior convictions.

Locals learned about the attack and set on Botnari, who suffered head injuries and was hospitalised.

The girl gave evidence during the proceedings.

Delivering her ruling, Judge Leech said the teen was a reliable witness, and her evidence was consistent with accounts given in the aftermath to friends, a family member, and Garda Garland.

She noted that Botnari had been in the area for some time and that he had taken a large quantity of alcohol.

“I do not accept the accused tripped”, she said, adding that CCTV showed he directly approached her with intent to commit the sexual assault by placing his hand on her vagina area over her clothing.

His solicitor described Botnari as an isolated person and asked the court to note he had also suffered injuries after the incident, which seemed completely out of the normal for him.

Botnari remains on €750 bail but has handed over his passport to the gardaí. He must stay out of parts of north Dublin and sign on regularly at a Garda station.