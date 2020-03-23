This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 23 March, 2020
Man (20) arrested after three suffer stab wounds in Galway altercation

Two men remain in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries.

By Sean Murray Monday 23 Mar 2020, 12:47 PM
File photo.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A 20-YEAR-old man has been arrested in Galway after an altercation left three men with stab wounds.

The incident took place at round 7pm in the Backernagh area of Ballinasloe yesterday.

Three men – all in their 20s – received stab wounds and were treated in Portiuncula Hospital.

Two of them remain in hospital where they are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A man aged 20 has been arrested and is currently being detained at Ballinasloe Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to these matters but are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information to contact them at Ballinasloe Garda Station by calling 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

Read next:

