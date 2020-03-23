Man (20) arrested after three suffer stab wounds in Galway altercation

A 20-YEAR-old man has been arrested in Galway after an altercation left three men with stab wounds.

The incident took place at round 7pm in the Backernagh area of Ballinasloe yesterday.

Three men – all in their 20s – received stab wounds and were treated in Portiuncula Hospital.

Two of them remain in hospital where they are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A man aged 20 has been arrested and is currently being detained at Ballinasloe Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to these matters but are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information to contact them at Ballinasloe Garda Station by calling 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.