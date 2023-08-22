Man to go on trial accused of attacking social media influencer and podcaster Charleen Murphy

A MAN ACCUSED of attacking social media influencer and podcaster Charleen Murphy in a Dublin lounge has been sent forward for trial.

Craig O’Brien, 27, with an address at Thomond Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, is charged with assault causing harm to Murphy at the Grafton Capital Hotel, on Stephen Street Lower, on the night of 10 February after she allegedly posted about her night out.

Murphy has 214,000 followers on Instagram and 163,500 on TikTok, co-hosts a popular podcast, and regularly creates content on beauty and fashion.

O’Brien was remanded in custody the following day after bail objections by Garda Stephen McDonnell.

O’Brien faced his latest hearing today at Cloverhill District Court before Judge Alan Mitchell.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment which on conviction can result in harsher penalties.

Garda McDonnell served him with a book of evidence.

Judge Mitchell granted a trial order sending O’Brien forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on 13 October.

O’Brien, yet to enter a plea, spoke only to confirm he understood a warning that he must notify the prosecution if he intended to use an alibi.

His solicitor Damien Coffey pleaded for bail today, saying his client was attempting to address mental health issues and, at the time, he had a “skewed” understanding of reality.

The solicitor said his client would undertake not to contact Murphy, who was in court; however, the bail application was denied.

The judge granted legal aid to the accused and ordered gardaí to provide the defence with copies of interview videos.

An earlier hearing was told Murphy, who was having dinner with her friend from behind, was “punched her full force to the back of the head”.

The court heard her head rebounded off the glass she was drinking, resulting in a two-inch laceration on her face.

The defence had said O’Brien had presented himself at a garda station, which did not indicate someone who would evade justice. The court heard he had strong ties to the jurisdiction; he was looking after his mother and was receiving a €200 a week carer’s allowance.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.