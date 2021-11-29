#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 29 November 2021
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to removing evidence from scene where Kean Mulready Woods was murdered last year

Kean Mulready Woods was killed in Dublin in January 2020.

By Alison O'Riordan Monday 29 Nov 2021, 3:04 PM
48 minutes ago 4,535 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5615108
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A 52-YEAR-OLD MAN has pleaded guilty to cleaning up and removing evidence from the scene where Drogheda teenager Kean Mulready Woods was murdered last year.

Gerard McKenna of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co Louth was charged in February 2020 with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of another person in relation to the 17-year-old’s murder in January 2020.

Mr Mulready Woods, from Drogheda, was last seen alive in the town on 12 January 2020.

The following day, some of the teenager’s dismembered body parts were found in a holdall in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, his head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.

McKenna was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court today via video-link on the single count.

He pleaded guilty to cleaning up and removing evidence from the scene at or near Rathmullan Park, Drogheda in Co Louth, with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of a person or persons, knowing or believing that the said person or persons were guilty of the murder of Mr Mulready Woods, on a date unknown between 12 and 14 January 2020, both dates inclusive.

The offence is contrary to Section 7(2) of the Criminal Law Act 1997.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Defence counsel Michael O’Higgins SC, for McKenna, said he needed time to attain a psychological report, which was acceded to.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott also ordered a probation report and remanded the defendant in custody until 28 February 2022, when the case is listed for mention.

McKenna was due to go on trial on 17 January 2022. It was expected to last three weeks.

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie