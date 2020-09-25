#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man found guilty of murdering Irish woman Ciara Glennon in 1997

Bradley Edwards was also found guilty of murdering Australian woman Jane Rimmer, aged 23.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 25 Sep 2020, 7:51 AM
Ciara Glennon.
Image: AAP
Image: AAP

A 51-YEAR-OLD MAN HAS been found guilty of the murder of an Irish woman and an Australian woman after one of Australia’s longest and most complex police investigations spanning 20 years.

Bradley Edwards, a former Telstra technician, was yesterday found guilty of willfully murdering Ciara Glennon, who moved to Australia with her Irish family when she was five years old. She disappeared in March 1997 at the age of 27.

Edwards was also found guilty of willfully murdering Australian woman Jane Rimmer (23) in June 1996.

He was acquitted of the murder of a third woman, Sarah Spiers (18), whose body was never found.

Justice Stephen Hall said that the propensity evidence “makes it more likely” that Edwards was the killer of Sarah Spiers, but said “it cannot prove it beyond reasonable doubt in the absence of any other evidence as to the identity of her killer”. 

claremont-murder-trial Denis and Una Glennon, parents of Ciara Glennon, with their daughter Denise. Source: AAP/PA Images

claremont-murder-trial Jenny Rimmer, mother of Jane Rimmer arrives at the Supreme Court of Western Australia in Perth. Source: AAP/PA Images

claremont-murder-trial Don and Carol Spiers, the parents of Sarah Spiers. Source: AAP/PA Images

Forensic evidence played a key role in the judgement.

All three women disappeared from the upmarket Perth suburb of Claremont after nights out between January 1996 and March 1997, which shocked the country and struck fear into the city.

Police followed thousands of leads before arresting Bradley Edwards in Perth in 2016.

- with reporting from AFP. Comments are closed as sentencing is still due.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

