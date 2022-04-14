#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 14 April 2022
Man found guilty of murdering homeless man in Dublin in 2018

Feri Anghel (42) had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ioan Artene Bob (49) in 2018.

By Peter Doyle and Paul Neilan Thursday 14 Apr 2022
A JURY HAS this morning convicted a man of murdering a homeless man – four years and one day after he attacked and left his victim to die in a Dublin park.

Feri Anghel (42), of no fixed abode but originally from Romania, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Romanian national Ioan Artene Bob (49) in Sean Walsh Memorial Park, Tallaght, Dublin, in the early hours of Friday, April 13, 2018.

But a jury of eight men and four women took only three hours and 44 minutes to return a unanimous verdict of guilty on the murder charge following a trial that opened at Central Criminal Court seven weeks ago

After expressing his gratitude to the jury, Mr Justice Paul Burns excused them duty for the next 10 years.

Mr Justice Burns also remanded Anghel in custody until May 30 for sentencing, pending the preparation of background reports and a victim impact statement.

Peter Doyle and Paul Neilan

