Masked intruders rob man at gunpoint in Co Tyrone home

THE PSNI HAS launched an investigation into an aggravated burglary that took place in Clady, Co Tyrone last night, that saw a man held at gunpoint by masked intruders.

At roughly 10.25 pm last night, two masked men went into a house on New Street in Clady village.

One of the men pushed pushed the occupant of the house to the ground, and threatened him with a gun while the other went upstairs, the PSNI has stated.

A number of items were stolen from the property, including the keys of a beige-coloured Nissan car.

The PSNI believe that that car was set on fire in the Clady area a short time later.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said that the burglary was a “horrific ordeal” that has left the man who was held at gunpoint “extremely badly shaken”.

“The fear that he must have felt while this despicable crime unfolded is unimaginable. No one should have to go through this.

”We have conducted a number of enquiries so far, and have a number of appeals to make to the public,” he added.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

“Were you in the New Street area of Clady from around 9.50pm to 10.15pm last night? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously, did you see anything out of the ordinary?

“Did you notice the Nissan being driven from New Street in a suspicious manner towards Lisdoo Road? Were you travelling at that time, in either area? If so we’d ask you to check any dash cam footage you have as this may have captured the movements of the vehicle or what happened after it was left on Lisdoo Road. If you know who was involved, or have any information call us. The information you provide could be significant.”

“The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 361 of 21/09/23,” a spokesperson said.