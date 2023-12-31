Man (40) in serious condition in hospital after being struck by car in Cork city

A MAN IS in serious condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Cork city last night.

The incident happened shortly before 9pm on the R852 Mahon Link Road.

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the car did not require immediate medical assistance.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Traffic diversions are in place on the Mahon Link Road from Skehard Road to St Michael’s Drive.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage, including dash cam who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.