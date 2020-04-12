This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 12 April, 2020
Man in his 60s in critical condition after being hit by Luas this morning

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which happened near the Ballyogan Wood Luas stop.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 8:57 AM
1 hour ago 24,529 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5072909
File photo
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 60s is in a critical condition after being hit by a Luas tram in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred on the Ballyogan Road in Carrickmines in the early hours of this morning

The man was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

The Ballyogan Wood Luas stop is currently closed so a technical examination can be carried out.

All Green Line services are only operating between Broombridge and The Gallops due the incident.

There is no service operating between Brides Glen and The Gallops. A replacement bus service is serving the affected stops.

“Please accept our apologies for any and all inconvenience caused,” a Luas spokesperson said.

All Red Line services are operating normally.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

